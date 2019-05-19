Bangladesh: In major cabinet reshuffle, portfolios of several ministers changed

-
Announcing her first major cabinet reshuffle just five months after taking office, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday changed portfolios of two ministers and three state ministers.
The Daily Star cited a notification by the Cabinet Division saying that Mustafa Jabbar, a technocrat and previously minister for post and Communication Technology (ICT), will now only head the Post and Telecommunication Division only.
From now on, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak will deal with information and communication technology single-handedly, and State Minister Swapan Bhattachariya will head the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division.
Tajul Islam, previously minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, will now head the Local Government Division only, the report said.
Additionally, Md Murad Hasan, previously state minister for health and family welfare, has been reappointed as the state minister for Ministry of Information, it added.
However, official gazette notification is yet to be issued in this regard, sources familiar with the issue told The Daily Star.
