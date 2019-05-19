Foreign embassies websites under cyber attack in Sri Lanka

Websites of at least 11 foreign embassies, including the Kuwait Embassy, here has come under a cyber attack, the Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) said on Sunday.

An of the SLCERT told English daily, The Daily Mirror, that hackers were targeting some websites (with .com and .lk domain codes) to publish their messages and, that steps have been taken to control the situation.

Investigations are being conducted at this time, SLCERT was quoted as saying.The cyber attacks came on the day commemorated the completion of a decade of peace since the military defeat of the Tamil Tiger terrorist group (LTTE) on 18 May 2009.

The National War Heroes' Day commemoration organised by the (RVSA) will be held at the this evening under the patronage of Maithripala Sirisena, Colombo Page reported.

was quoted as saying that the event will be held as the "Samaye Dasavarshikabhisheka Samaruma" -2019 (A Decade of Peace).

On the occasion, the general public is requested to light a 'Lamp of Peace' at all places of worship, state and private sector organisations, homes, police stations and tri forces establishments island-wide today at 1900 hours (local time) in memory of all those war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The country has been under constant threats of terror attacks especially after the eight serial bombings targeted three churches and three high-end hotels across the country and killed more than 250 people on April 21.

The responsibility of the Sunday bombings was claimed by the Islamic State terror group which later acknowledged that the attacks were undertaken to avenge the death of their "Muslim brothers" in the shootings in on March 15.

Meanwhile, the on Saturday reaffirmed over the importance of the bilateral relationship and commitment to work together to further strengthen the US-Sri Lanka partnership for mutual benefit.

US reiterated Donald Trump's statement that stands with Sri Lanka against terrorism and supports Sri Lanka's counter-terrorism efforts following the horrific attacks.

