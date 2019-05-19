Foreign embassies websites under cyber attack in Sri Lanka

Websites of at least 11 foreign embassies, including the Kuwait Embassy, here has come under a cyber attack, the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) said on Sunday.
An official of the SLCERT told English daily, The Daily Mirror, that hackers were targeting some websites (with .com and .lk domain codes) to publish their messages and, that steps have been taken to control the situation.
Investigations are being conducted at this time, SLCERT was quoted as saying.The cyber attacks came on the day Sri Lanka commemorated the completion of a decade of peace since the military defeat of the Tamil Tiger terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) on 18 May 2009.
The official National War Heroes' Day commemoration organised by the Ranaviru Seva Authority (RVSA) will be held at the Battaramulla National War Heroes' Monument this evening under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, Colombo Page reported.
Military Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu was quoted as saying that the event will be held as the "Samaye Dasavarshikabhisheka Samaruma" -2019 (A Decade of Peace).
On the occasion, the general public is requested to light a 'Lamp of Peace' at all places of worship, state and private sector organisations, homes, police stations and tri forces establishments island-wide today at 1900 hours (local time) in memory of all those war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.
The country has been under constant threats of terror attacks especially after the eight serial bombings targeted three churches and three high-end hotels across the country and killed more than 250 people on April 21.
The responsibility of the Easter Sunday bombings was claimed by the Islamic State terror group which later acknowledged that the attacks were undertaken to avenge the death of their "Muslim brothers" in the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand on March 15.
Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday reaffirmed Sri Lanka over the importance of the bilateral relationship and commitment to work together to further strengthen the US-Sri Lanka partnership for mutual benefit.
US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo reiterated President Donald Trump's statement that America stands with Sri Lanka against terrorism and supports Sri Lanka's counter-terrorism efforts following the horrific Easter attacks.
