Basava Jayanti: PM Modi pays homage to 'iconic thinker' Basaveshwara

on Tuesday paid homage to poet-philosopher Basaveshwara on the occasion of

Taking to Twitter, hailed the 12th-century poet, also known as Basavanna, as an 'iconic thinker' and a 'pioneering social reformer' who has a great impact on society even in the present day.

"Paying homage to the venerable on his Jayanti. An iconic thinker and pioneering social reformer, worked throughout his life to make our society more inclusive. His emphasis on education and serving the poor continues to motivate millions," the tweeted.

Home Minister M B Patil also greeted followers of Basavanna in the state, adding that the had introduced the first parliament in the world and was a true champion of equality.

"I wish all of He was a great reformer in the 12th century, who formed the world's first parliament. It had all the people both men and women, belonging to various caste groups especially the oppressed. A nation with equality and a casteless society was his dream, a great thinker indeed," Patil said after attending an event in the honour of the 12th-century saint in Bengaluru.

Considered to be one of the most revered saints by the Lingayat sect, Basavanna was a 12th-century philosopher, statesman and a Kannada in the Shiva-focused movement. He is also considered to be a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women.

Basavanna spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender and social discrimination, superstitions, and rituals and introduced Ishtalinga necklace, with an image of the Shiva Linga to every person.

Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (hall of spiritual experience), where men and women from all socio-economic backgrounds were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane questions of life without restraint.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)