Karnataka's seer, a messiah for poor, needy (Obituary)

Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old seer of the Siddaganga Mutt at Tumakuru near Bengaluru, was a popular and of the Lingayat community in who served the poor and the needy for over eight decades.

The Swami, who passed away on Monday at the Mutt, about 70 km northwest of Bengaluru, due to old age-related illness, was known for pioneering for thousands of boys and girls, with free boarding and lodging in the southern state and imparting the teachings of the 12th Basavanna to one and all.

"As of the Siddaganga Society, was the guiding light and spirit of about 130 schools and colleges in towns and villages, with and accommodation every year for about 9,000 poor children irrespective of caste, creed or social background," a Mutt told IANS.

Taking to towns and villages across the state despite resource constraints, the Swami won the hearts of the people from all walks of life who donated generously for the cause of the poor, which was dear to his heart.

The Mutt runs colleges for pre-university, degree and professional courses like engineering and medicine, besides primary, middle and high schools where about 50,000 students join and pass out annually.

To keep alive and sustain the country's most ancient language, the seer had also set up branches of the Sanskrit class in the Mutt in the Society's schools.

Unlike other educational societies, Swami's approach to education is holistic, with stress on practical learning from experience than limiting to theory and knowledge.

Born on April 1, 1907 at hamlet in district, Swami studied in state-run schools and colleges and graduated in Arts in 1920.

Succeeding his guru Uddana in the 1940s, a decade after he was initiated into the holy order in 1930, the young Swami brought about a revolution in education in the state by opening and building schools and colleges and encouraging students to take to sports and extra-curricular activities.

"At his centenary felicitation in 2007, a modest Swami told a gathering that he was carrying by God's will and blessings the work his gurus started long ago," recalled the of the 600-year-old Lingayat Mutt.

In recognition of his yeomen service in the educational and religious fields, University conferred him the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature in 1965 at Dharwad in the state's northwest region.

Late Kalam, who visited the Mutt in April 2007 for the Swami's centenary celebrations, said Shivakumara was an example of spreading the message of "giving".

"Swami has been on a mission of socio-economic development and eradication of inequalities in education. He saw education and alleviation of hunger as an effective means to enrich human capacity," said Kalam on May 10, 2007 in Parliament.

--IANS

bha-fb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)