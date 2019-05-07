Himachal Pradesh: Traffic restrictions from Bhuntar to Manikaran road in Kullu

District Magistrate on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory banning movement of heavy vehicles for 12 hours on the to road.

"The heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move from 8 am to 8 pm with immediate effect to ensure smooth traffic flow," read the advisory by the District Magistrate.

The advisory includes or luxury buses and heavy goods vehicles.

More details in this regard are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)