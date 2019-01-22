JUST IN
Indian community in UK pays tribute to Karnataka seer Shivakumara Swamiji

Press Trust of India  |  London 

The Kannada community in Britain held a candle vigil condolence prayer for Shivakumara Swamij, who passed away in Karnataka on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The candlelight vigil was organised in collaboration with the Lambeth Basaveshwara foundation on Monday.

Swamiji, known as 'Walking God' among his countless followers, had donated the foundation stone for the Basaveshwara statue in London. According to Dr Neeraj Patil, the former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, the foundation stone is embedded at the base of the statue.

Dr Patil said Swamiji's contribution to social work and eradication of child poverty in India is unparalleled and will always be remembered.

The 111-year-old head of the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka died Monday after prolonged illness, the seminary said.

His last rites was performed at Tumkur in Karnataka on Tuesday.

