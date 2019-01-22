Indian community in UK pays tribute to Karnataka seer Shivakumara Swamiji

The Kannada community in Britain held a candle vigil condolence prayer for Shivakumara Swamij, who passed away in on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The candlelight vigil was organised in collaboration with the foundation on Monday.

Swamiji, known as 'Walking God' among his countless followers, had donated the foundation stone for the in According to Dr Neeraj Patil, the former of the Borough of Lambeth, the foundation stone is embedded at the base of the statue.

Dr Patil said Swamiji's contribution to social work and eradication of child poverty in is unparalleled and will always be remembered.

The 111-year-old of the Siddaganga Math in died Monday after prolonged illness, the seminary said.

His last rites was performed at Tumkur in on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)