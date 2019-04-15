Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injured, ruled out for two weeks

Bayern Munich is likely to miss three crucial fixtures after he tore his muscle fibres during the match against Fortuna Dusseldorf, on Sunday, which they end up winning.

After an examination by the club's medical officers, the 33-year old has been ruled out of action for 14 days, Goal.com reported.

For an upcoming league, Ulreich is likely to be drafted in to replace Neuer. Mat Hummels too sustained a late in the game at Dusseldorf, however, he is expected to return swiftly after a couple of days off training.

The victory's credit largely goes to Kingsley Coman's two fantastic goals providing his team an early two-goal lead after the conclusion of first-half.

and added one goal each in the second half helping their side to have a 4-1 victory.

