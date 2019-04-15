World Cup squad not a shocker but dejected over Pant and Rayudu's exclusion, says Atul Wassan

Former feels that the announced Indian squad is very balanced and will give stiff competition to other teams in the International Council (ICC) Men's 2019.

" and have gained this much experience and they know every player's core competencies. I do not find any loophole in this," Wassan told ANI.

Howbeit, the 51-year old has expressed his disappointment over the exclusion of and

"I am not happy because I thought a like Rishabh Pant, who is a game-changer, should have been given a chance and on a stage like World Cup, he could've left a mark on the world," he said.

"Other than this nothing came as a surprise to me. I feel bad for but things like this happen in But a better team than this cannot be formed and it is a balanced team," he added.

Wassan also prognosticated that India, England, and will vie each in the semi-finals of the quadrennial mega-event which is set to commence on May 30.

"England seems very dangerous, are making their revival and is looking good but team is also right up there and I think these four teams will play in the semi-finals," he expounded.

team for World Cup: (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,

