Ben Foakes to replace Sam Billings in England's team

will replace the injured wicket-keeper batsman in England's squad for the one-off ODI and one T20I against against

Billings dislocated his shoulder in the field for his county Kent in a limited-overs clash against Glamorgan in Cardiff, International Council (ICC) reported on Friday.

and who are capable of keeping wickets have been rested for both the fixtures after their stint in the (IPL).

The 27-year old Billings was not included in England's 15-member team for but his means that should one of Bairstow or Buttler sustain an during the tournament, Foakes will be the likely replacement.

If Foakes gets a chance in the playing XI, it will be his first white-ball appearance for England.

The 26-year-old Foakes made his Test debut for England in late last year and he even scored a century in his debut match.

The has been in good form recently in the 50-over format, recording scores of 64, 82 and 71 in his last three matches for Kent.

England takes on and in a one-off ODI and one T20I on May 3 and 5 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)