IPL 2019: MI beat CSK by 46 runs

Lasith Malinga's four-wicket haul helped Indians (MI) beat (CSK) by 46 runs in the ongoing 12th edition of (IPL) here at the on Friday.

Chasing a below-par 156, Chennai without its hero and of the ship Dhoni, continued to struggle. The host suffered an early blow in the very first over. (8) was caught by straight to short fine off Malinga.

Murali Vijay, dropped on 12 at the point, and tried to readjust Chennai but Hardik dismissed Raina cheaply for two, leading to a flurry of wickets. Vijay tried to shrug off pressure; however, his partner kept changing as Ambati Rayudu for naught, (6) and Dhruv Shorey (5), all departed in quick succession.

Ending the frustration of to wrap up Chennai, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a slower ball to Vijay (38), who steered a cut-shot straight to Suryakumar Yadav at the point. Chennai known for its never-give-up attitude tried to recover as and combined 33 runs before delivered a slow ball to dismiss Bravo (20) on a return catch and Chennai folded for 109.

Earlier, Raina stood in for Dhoni, who missed his second match of the season this time due to fever, and sent in to bat.

Mumbai faced an early hiccup as got caught behind for 15. The visitors recovered well in terms of wickets in hand but the scoring remained slow. and added 75 runs for the second wicket.

Santner proved to be a game changer. Lewis (32) looked to swing the ball across the line but it did not have the distance and was caught by Bravo at deep midwicket off Santner. In the next over, veteran dismissed Krunal cheaply for one, bringing in Hardik.

Rohit formed a brief partnership with Hardik, adding 21 for the fourth wicket before Santner got rid of Mumbai (67), who was caught by Vijay at long-on. Hardik (23*) and Kieron Pollard (13*) tried to attack but Chennai bowlers did not allow them to open their arms. The duo combined 33 to post 155 for the loss of four.

Mumbai will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28, whereas Chennai will meet Capitals on May 1.

Brief scores: 155/4 (RG Sharma 67, E Lewis 32, MJ Santner 2-13) beat 109 (M Vijay 38, SL Malinga 4-37, KH Pandya 2-7, JJ Bumrah 2-10) by 46 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)