Ben Stokes signs new three-year contract with Durham cricket club

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Ben Stokes trains along with rest of the England squad as Ashes prep starts
Three Sri Lanka players suspended for bubble breach, to fly back
It looks like Ben Stokes is on track and it's really exciting: Joe Root
Ben Stokes suffers knee injury, medical staff to assess him overnight
-
Durham Cricket has announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a contract extension with the Club.
The 30-year-old has signed a contract until at least the end of the 2024 season. Stokes is an integral part of the England team - featuring across all formats since making his senior debut in 2011 against Ireland.
"I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham, I have had some fantastic memories playing for the Club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future," said Stokes in a statement.
Stokes made his Durham County Championship debut against Essex in 2010, playing 64 red ball games for the Club scoring 3611 first-class runs with a best of 185 against Lancashire.
Director of Cricket, Marcus North added: "Ben is one of the finest players in the world and while we may not see him as much as we would like his influence around the club remains huge.
"It's fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes."
"We are extremely happy that Ben has agreed his future to Durham for a further 3 years.
Stokes has played 71 test matches for England, scoring 4631 runs averaging 37.04 and taking 163 wickets which includes his famous 135* against Australia at Headingley.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor