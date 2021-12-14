Khawaja is Greg Chappell's choice if Warner not fit for Adelaide Test

-
Former Australian captain Greg Chappell has said that the Cricket Australia (CA) selection panel must look as Usman Khawaja as an option should opener David Warner not recover from the bruised ribs he suffered during the Ashes opener at The Gabba.
Warner was struck on the ribs by a Mark Wood delivery during his first innings knock of 94, and while he is recovering, there is still a question mark over whether he will be fit for the pink-ball Test commencing on December 16.
"You've got Khawaja obviously, who is a batting replacement and he can bat pretty much anywhere in the order," Chappell told Sportsday on Tuesday.
"If they had to go outside of the 15, I've got no idea to be honest because I haven't been watching domestic cricket that closely," he added.
Among those in contention for a slot in the Adelaide Test is Queensland opener Bryce Street.
With ace pace bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the Adelaide Test with a side strain, young Jhye Richardson has emerged as the frontrunner to take the spot, though Michael Neser too is being considered to fill the slot left vacant by Hazlewood.
"I think Richardson is the obvious choice for Hazlewood. He would be sensational under lights if he bowls like I know he can bowl. He's quick he's accurate, he doesn't get the bounce that a Hazlewood gets but he'll be a different angle, a different sort of height. So it's a change of angle and height.
"Cummins and Hazlewood, there's not a hell of a lot of difference between them as right-hand bowlers, albeit Cummins skids a little bit more than Hazlewood does. Richardson will be more of a skidder so he'll add a bit of variety to the attack," opined Chappell.
