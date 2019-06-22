JUST IN
Business Standard

Bengaluru: Car crushed under a tree at Cubbon Park

ANI  |  General News 

A parked car was found damaged after a tree fell on it in Cubbon park here on Saturday.

After the incident, part of the tree trunk whose weighed down on the Karnataka registered royal blue SUV, was sawed off. The windshield, roof and the hood of the vehicle were found to be damaged.

The over 100-year-old historical Cubbon Park acts as the lung of the urban city of Bangalore and a popular visiting spot by the city's residents for its fresh ambience and varied horticulture.

The southwest monsoon advanced in parts of Karnataka on Thursday and is expected to bring rains across the state including in Bengaluru this weekend according to the weather department.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 16:41 IST

