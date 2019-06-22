Rare calligraphic works from Iran on display at Quran exhibition in Hyderabad

Masterpieces of Irani caligraphy, including a rare Islamic manuscript, which is reportedly over a thousand years old, are among the exhibits on displayed at an international Exhibition that began here on Saturday.

The three-day long exhibition has been organised by the Embassy here.

and Islamic Guidance, H.E. Prof. Dr. Abdul Hadi Fiqhizadeh, Agha Mahdi Mahdavipour, the of the of Iran, Ayatullah al Uzam Khamenei in and, attended the press briefing here on Friday.

Dr Fiqhizadeh said that that the exhibition will feature more than 100 masterpieces of Irani caligraphy of verses of including more than the 1400-year-old rare manuscript handwritten by Hazrath Ali and the grandson of (PBUH), Hazrath

Also, an international seminar on the contribution of Indo Exegesis of the Holy will be held today which will be inaugurated by Telangana Home Minister, Dr. Abdul Hadi Fiqhizadeh, Agha Mahdi Mahdavipour, and other eminent scholars will be presenting their papers in the seminar.

highlighted the contribution of Iran by stating that it can be considered as the world centre for the translations and commentary of the Holy Quran with almost 300 million copies of it being published in the country in the last forty years. The Quran has also been translated and published in over 132 languages in Iran.

Artworks featuring different calligraphy styles to inscribe the Holy Quran and its decorative and illumination art will also be on display during the exhibition.

Three famous Iranian artists and calligraphers of the Holy Quran from Iran are participating in the exhibition and a workshop on calligraphy and artwork of the Holy Quran will be conducted under their supervision during the 3-day expo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)