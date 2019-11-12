Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha's anticipatory bail plea

-

A Pune court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon violence case.
This comes on the day when the interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court in the case comes to an end.
As a last resort, the counsel, representing him in the court, moved an application seeking three days extension from arrest. If this application is rejected, he will be arrested by the Pune police.
Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups.
