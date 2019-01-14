Bhima-Koregaon case: SC refuses to quash FIR against Anand Teltumbde

The on Monday dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Police in connection with the Bhima- violence.

However, the judicature granted him protection from arrest for four weeks, during which he can seek bail from a trial court.

"Investigation is getting bigger and bigger. At this stage quashing of the proceedings is uncalled for," said

The apex court also refused to interfere with the ongoing probe in the case.

This is the second time that Teltumbde's plea has been dismissed in this regard. On December 21, the had turned down his petition and granted interim protection from arrest for three weeks.

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of Bhima- battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

