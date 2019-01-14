AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel allowed to make calls

A special on Monday gave permission to alleged middleman for speaking to his family and lawyers.

The court has granted Michel with 15-minute time in a week to speak to his family and lawyers.

Based on his application, he has been granted permission to make international calls.

On January 10, Michel had moved an application before a special CBI court, seeking permission to make calls to family, friends and his lawyers. In his application, Michel said that he wants to contact his family and friends as well as his lawyers over the telephone.

On January 11, the in got consular access to Michel.

"Our staffs are supporting a British man who is detained in India, and have visited him to check his welfare," in confirmed to ANI.

The had sought consular access to Michel in December last year.

Sources in agencies also confirmed that a team of the British High Commission in had met Michel.

