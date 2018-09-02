Bhima Koregaon: Pune police gets 90-day extension to file charge sheet

The Sessions Court granted a 90-day extension to the Police to file a charge sheet in the Bhima violence case registered against five accused, namely, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, and It further noted that the matter will be taken up for hearing on September 6.

The court will also hear the bail application of Gadling and Sen along with an application filed to shift the accused out of

Earlier in the week, had moved an application to shift the accused in the Bhima violence, citing overcrowding and security issues.

The bicentenary anniversary of the Bhima battle which was held on January 2 this year had turned violent when clashes erupted, killing one person and leaving several injured, including 10 policemen.

The five accused in the case were arrested in June this year, while five activists, namely Sudha Bhardwaj, P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, and were arrested earlier in the week following countrywide raids. The five activists have been kept under house arrest until September 6 as per the Supreme Court's directive.

