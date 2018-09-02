I do what I say, says Alagiri on Sept 5 rally

Expelled Dravida Munnetra Khazhagam (DMK) leader MK on Sunday asserted that he will definitely hold a rally at his late father M Karunanidhi's memorial on September 5.

"I am the son of I do what I say," told reporters here when asked about the rally.

On August 25, Alagiri, the elder son of Karunanidhi, had said that his rally on September 5 would be a threat to the DMK.

"Yes definitely, it (rally) will be a threat. I have never aspired for any post in the party ever, even when was alive. is in a haste to claim the presidency," said Alagiri, who was ousted from the party in 2014.

The political battle between the brothers intensified after on August 13 claimed that his father's "true relatives" were on his side.

However, Stalin, in a clear majority, was elected as the by the DMK general council on August 28.

