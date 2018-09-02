Torrential rain causes severe waterlogging in Delhi

The capital on Sunday woke up to heavy causing severe waterlogging in several areas.

and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall for the past few days, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic jam. While the civic authorities continued to blame each other over poor drainage facilities, the (IMD) has said that rains would continue for the next two days.

Furthermore, the IMD issued heavy rainfall warnings for isolated pockets in Haryana, Chandigarh, and adjoining areas, and said that light to moderate rainfall would be witnessed, occasionally accompanied by thundershowers.

On Saturday, around 30 people were stranded in the waterlogged area of Yamuna Bazar, after the bus they were travelling in broke down on the Ring Road. The passengers were rescued by the police along with the help of locals.

