Bhopal Mayor and BJP district president booked for violation of MCC

ANI  |  General News 

An FIR has been filed against Bhopal Mayor, Alok Sharma and BJP district president, Vikas Virani for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Saturday.

They, on Friday, had allegedly put up posters in an illegal manner on the government property for Amit Shah's roadshow here.

A case under Section 188 of IPC has been registered against them.

Bhopal will go to polls in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 13:40 IST

