Bhopal Mayor and BJP district president booked for violation of MCC

An FIR has been filed against Mayor, Alok and district president, for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Saturday.

They, on Friday, had allegedly put up posters in an illegal manner on the government property for Amit Shah's roadshow here.

A case under Section 188 of IPC has been registered against them.

will go to polls in the sixth phase of on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)