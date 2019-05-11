EC not strict against leaders using derogatory language for women: Mayawati

Continuing bitter criticism of the party, supremo on Saturday alleged that the party's government in attempted to suppress the case of gang-rape with a woman in till elections in the state. The former also lashed out at the stating that they are not taking appropriate action against politicians using derogatory language against women.

"The is not taking appropriate and strict action against the big and small leaders of some political parties, who are using filthy, derogatory and abusive language against women," said told ANI.

She added that the should take suo-moto cognizance of such matters and give strict punishment to leaders who cross the limit so as to set an example for the future.

Accusing the government the gang rape of girl for political gains, she said, " The government suppressed the matter of gang rape for their politics. They didn't let it come to fore till elections were over and even threatened the victim's family. Our party had to struggle given the very little action government took in the case."

The said her party believes the victim will not get justice under the Congress regime and demanded a inquiry along with a death penalty for culprits.

" should take suo-moto cognizance and hear it in a fast track manner. All accused should be given death penalty and state government, police, and administration should also be held accountable for the delay and given strict punishment," said

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of district in on April 26. A video was also shot by an alleged accused.

Without naming Army, she alleged that few organizations running in the name of are doing politics of vested interest and are serving the and Congress.

"Our workers and party members should be very careful about such organizations which are running in the name of movement but are not concerned with Dalits and are only worried about their bread and butter," she said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, one such organization is running in the name of movement. This organization sometimes serves the interest of Congress while sometimes they serve the interest of They asked for votes for Congress in Bharatpur Constituency in Rajasthan and after elections went to at the behest of to raise the matter of gang rape," Mayawati said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)