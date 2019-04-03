BHU student shot at in campus, later dies

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot at in front of his hostel inside the campus on Tuesday evening and he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Gaurav Singh, an MCA student who was shot at in front of Birla hostel.

"We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity," said Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantt.

Gaurav's father Rakesh Singh is a worker at the BHU.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 05:28 IST

