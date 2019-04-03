UP: SHO suspended after man sets himself ablaze in police custody

The SHO of police station in Uttar Pradesh's district was suspended after a man brought in for questioning in a murder case allegedly set himself on fire.

Sudhir Pawar, the SHO was suspended after the incident, police said.

"The police had brought two people for questioning in a murder case. One of them had a matchbox in his pocket, which was not confiscated due to negligence by those in charge of frisking him. At night, he asked to use the washroom and then burned his jeans," said Anant Dev Singh, SSP, City.

"We have suspended the SHO and are investigating the matter," Singh said.

The man was admitted to hospital and later told media that he did it out of fear.

