Biden raises USD 6.3 million in first 24 hours of launching campaign for 2020 US presidential elections

Former US raised USD 6.3 million in the first 24 hours after launching the presidential campaign for the 2020 elections, his campaign said on Friday (local time).

The fundraising haul surpassed the first-day totals of all his rivals, including the previous record set by former Beto O'Rourke, who had raised USD 6.1 million in the first 24 hours after announcing the candidacy last month, reported

After months of deliberation, 76-year-old Biden on Thursday had announced his decision to run for the presidency for the third time. Following the launch of his campaign, he received 107,431 from 96,926 individual donors in the first 24 hours.

"It is crystal clear from the last 24 hours that Americans are ready for dignified leadership, someone who can restore the soul of the nation, rebuild the middle class so everyone gets a fair shot and unite the country behind the core values we all believe in," said Biden's "That person is Joe Biden, and today's announcement demonstrates Americans agree."

will be competing with 20 other candidates including heavyweights like and to win Democratic nominations.

His announcement signalled that the core message for his campaign would be that Donald Trump's presidency "has left the country in a state of crisis".

This will be Biden's third attempt after two unsuccessful campaigns in 1998 and 2008. In 2008, he joined the Obama ticket as He did not contest in 2016 after his son, Beau Biden, died of

Biden is also likely to face questions about his age. If he wins, he would be the oldest person to occupy the oval office - at 78 years of age.

Biden was first elected to the US Senate at the age of 29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)