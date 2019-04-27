'Happy Birthday @FLOTUS!': Melania Trump to celebrate 49th b'day with Japan's first couple

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump is looking forward to celebrating her 49th birthday with Japan's first couple Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe at a private dinner at the White House on Friday night.
Melania Trump rang in her 49th birthday on Friday.
Abe and Trump are expected to work towards a bilateral trade deal that could give American farmers more access to Japan's market and forestall tariffs on Japanese cars, The New York Times reported.
Japan is likely to request an exemption from the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on its steel, aluminium and cars that Japan sends annually to the United States.
On Thursday, Trump was quoted as saying that Abe would be coming to the White House "for a very important meeting."
In addition, the two leaders are expected to discuss issues including North Korea's denuclearisation, cooperation on energy in the Indo-Pacific region, and China.
Meanwhile, few hours ago, the White House's official Twitter page released a picture of Melania to mark her birthday. In the photo, the first lady is seen sitting on a sofa and surrounded by the press.
.
