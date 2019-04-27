'Happy Birthday @FLOTUS!': Melania Trump to celebrate 49th b'day with Japan's first couple

The of the United States, Trump is looking forward to celebrating her 49th birthday with Japan's Shinzo and his wife, at a private dinner at the on Friday night.

Trump rang in her 49th birthday on Friday.

and Trump are expected to work towards a bilateral trade deal that could give American farmers more access to Japan's market and forestall tariffs on Japanese cars, reported.

is likely to request an exemption from the tariffs imposed by the on its steel, aluminium and cars that sends annually to the

On Thursday, Trump was quoted as saying that Abe would be coming to the "for a very important meeting."

In addition, the two leaders are expected to discuss issues including North Korea's denuclearisation, cooperation on in the Indo-Pacific region, and

Meanwhile, few hours ago, the White House's official page released a picture of to mark her birthday. In the photo, the is seen sitting on a sofa and surrounded by the press.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)