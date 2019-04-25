Joe Biden announces candidacy for 2020 presidential elections

The United States' former vice president Joe Biden on Thursday announced his candidacy for the presidential nomination for 2020 elections.
"The core values of this nation ... our standing in the world... our very democracy ... everything that has made America -- America -- is at stake. That's why today I'm announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Biden tweeted, along with the campaign video.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
