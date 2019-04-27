Biggest work PM has done is to secure country: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the "biggest work" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done is to secure the country.
"The biggest work that PM Modi has done is to secure this country. Prime Minister ordered our Air Force and they bombed terrorists in Balakot," Shah said while addressing an election rally here.
Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged, after the Balakot strikes, "Rahul and his company is so sad as if they have lost their cousins."
Referring to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's comments on a separate Prime Minister and President for Kashmir, Shah said, "Right now Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. He is returning again. I assure that someday even when BJP is not in power, as long as BJP workers are alive, no one can separate Kashmir from India."
Earlier, while addressing a rally in Mayurbhanj, Shah slammed Congress leader PC Chacko for his comments on separatist leader Yasin Malik.
"PC Chacko said Narendra Modi government should not act tough on Yasin Malik. Stringent action is necessary because Yasin Malik wants to separate Kashmir from the rest of the country. Whatever PC Chacko says, I am saying that no one can separate Kashmir from India," he said.
He also took a jibe at Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha for his remarks over Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
"Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to Congress. When he was in BJP, he used to talk about nationalism. Now he says that Jinnah was a great leader like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Congress leaders are praising Jinnah who has divided the country," the BJP president said.
The last phase of both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls is scheduled to be held on April 29 in Odisha.
