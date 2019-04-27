Biggest work PM has done is to secure country: Amit Shah

on Saturday claimed that the "biggest work" has done is to secure the country.

"The biggest work that PM Modi has done is to secure this country. ordered our and they bombed terrorists in Balakot," Shah said while addressing an election rally here.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged, after the Balakot strikes, "Rahul and his company is so sad as if they have lost their cousins."

Referring to Conference Omar Abdullah's comments on a separate and for Kashmir, Shah said, "Right now is the Prime Minister. He is returning again. I assure that someday even when is not in power, as long as workers are alive, no one can separate from "

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Mayurbhanj, Shah slammed PC for his comments on separatist

"PC said government should not act tough on Stringent action is necessary because wants to separate from the rest of the country. Whatever PC says, I am saying that no one can separate from India," he said.

He also took a jibe at leader for his remarks over

" has just gone to Congress. When he was in BJP, he used to talk about nationalism. Now he says that Jinnah was a great leader like and Congress leaders are praising Jinnah who has divided the country," the BJP president said.

The last phase of both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls is scheduled to be held on April 29 in Odisha.

