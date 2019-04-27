'Gathbandhan' will get majority of LS seats, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

Everyone knows that 'Gathbandhan' will get the majority of seats in Uttar Pradesh, said SP veteran here on Saturday.

"Gathbandhan will get the majority (in Uttar Pradesh). Everyone knows it," said Yadav, also former Chief Minister, while talking to ANI at the party headquarters here.

SP, BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the polls in as an alliance. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, BSP, SP, and RLD are contesting 38, 37 and three seats respectively in the state.

Earlier in the day, visited the SP veteran at his residence and inquired about his health.

"Today, I met and inquired about the health of former at his residence in I wish for his good health and long life," Singh tweeted after the meeting.

After going through regular health check up on Friday, Yadav met party workers at the and discussed the party's preparedness in the elections.

The former UP is contesting the election from Mainpuri constituency. He had won Azamgarh and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 elections but retained the former.

is going to polls during all seven phases, and voting has taken place in 26 Lok Sabha seats so far. The state will go to the fourth phase of polling on April 29 for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

