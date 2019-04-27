'Gathbandhan' will get majority of LS seats, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Mayawati shares stage with Mulayam, berates Modi
Mulayam Singh not a 'fake OBC' like PM Modi, says Mayawati
Mayawati and Mulayam come together, attack Modi
More about optics at Mainpuri rally as cadres of BSP, SP mirror bonhomie of leaders
SP will face consequences of aligning with BSP: Rajnath
-
Everyone knows that 'Gathbandhan' will get the majority of seats in Uttar Pradesh, said SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav here on Saturday.
"Gathbandhan will get the majority (in Uttar Pradesh). Everyone knows it," said Yadav, also former Chief Minister, while talking to ANI at the party headquarters here.
SP, BSP and Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh as an alliance. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, BSP, SP, and RLD are contesting 38, 37 and three Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the SP veteran at his residence and inquired about his health.
"Today, I met and inquired about the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. I wish for his good health and long life," Singh tweeted after the meeting.
After going through regular health check up on Friday, Yadav met party workers at the state party office and discussed the party's preparedness in the elections.
The former UP Chief Minister is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mainpuri constituency. He had won Azamgarh and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 elections but retained the former.
Uttar Pradesh is going to polls during all seven phases, and voting has taken place in 26 Lok Sabha seats so far. The state will go to the fourth phase of polling on April 29 for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU