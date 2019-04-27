Priyanka's chopper bigger than mine, says 'good brother' Rahul

As campaigning reaches a feverish pitch for the fourth phase of elections on April 29, scions - Rahul and - are overscheduled, hopping places and addressing rallies back-to-back.

The brother-sister duo, however, managed to steal some time to spend with each other when they happened to meet at the on Saturday.

In a video shared by Rahul on his official page, he is seen walking beside Priyanka, with their hands on each other's shoulders. Hugging and then parting ways.

"Was nice meeting at Kanpur Airport! We're headed to different meetings in UP," he wrote.

Rahul also pulled Priyanka's leg for having a bigger chopper than him. "Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive, long flights and I am going in this little helicopter and my sister is going in a big helicopter but I love her," the was heard saying in a two-minute video.

