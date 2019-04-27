Priyanka's chopper bigger than mine, says 'good brother' Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Rahul, Priyanka's UP rally cancelled over bad weather
Rahul won't let you down, Priyanka to Wayanad voters
Priyanka Gandhi attends her first official meeting
If govt nationalist, it should stop disrespecting freedom fighters: Priyanka Gandhi
Happy that women will benefit under NYAY scheme: Priyanka Gandhi
-
As campaigning reaches a feverish pitch for the fourth phase of elections on April 29, Gandhi scions - Rahul and Priyanka - are overscheduled, hopping places and addressing rallies back-to-back.
The brother-sister duo, however, managed to steal some time to spend with each other when they happened to meet at the Kanpur airport on Saturday.
In a video shared by Rahul Gandhi on his official Facebook page, he is seen walking beside Priyanka, with their hands on each other's shoulders. Hugging and then parting ways.
"Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We're headed to different meetings in UP," he wrote.
Rahul also pulled Priyanka's leg for having a bigger chopper than him. "Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive, long flights and I am going in this little helicopter and my sister is going in a big helicopter but I love her," the Congress president was heard saying in a two-minute video.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU