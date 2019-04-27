May move court if no action is taken by EC against Modi, Shah: Congress

on Saturday accused the (EC) of ignoring the party's complaints against and on code violations and said it may consider moving court if no action is initiated by the poll body.

"We are astonished and sadly compelled to say that the Code of Conduct has become Modi code of conduct," told a press conference here.

He said, "We are also saddened to say that it is as if in the second word of the Election Commission, the letter 'C' has been dropped and it has become the 'Election omission' as far as the Modi and Shah duo is concerned."

charged the poll watchdog with not taking action against Modi as well as the for their "hateful, virulent and divisive" speeches and "politicisation of the valour" of the armed forces at election rallies for "cheap electoral gains".

Singhvi said, "In the last 20 days, the Modi-Shah duo has made statements with divisive tone so many times. They have politicised the valour of our armed forces. Modi held rallies before and after casting vote (in Ahmedabad on Tuesday). This scale of violation has never happened in the last 72 years."

A Congress delegation had on Tuesday met with officials and demanded a 48 to 72-hour ban on speeches by the and Shah.

Singhvi said, "We are not surprised by the violations of the MCC by BJP leaders. They are resorting to all tactics because they know they are losing the polls. But we cannot understand why the is silent on this matter. Its silence somehow means it is endorsing the acts of the BJP leaders."

At the same time, he acknowledged the EC actions on Congress' complaints against UP and who were banned from making public speeches for 72 and 48 hours respectively.

He said: "The EC acted on some of our complaints and we praise them for that but it not acting against the Modi-Shah duo. Do the two leaders not come within the ambit of the EC rule book?" Singhvi said if action is not taken on the Congress complaints, the party may approach court on Monday.

