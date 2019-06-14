Bihar: 2 local RJD leaders shot at in Muzaffarpur

Two local (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in area in Bihar's district on Thursday.

Both the injured - Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad - have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

"A firing took place in which two people are injured. One person was hit two bullets and the other one was hit four. Both of them are out of danger. We are trying to find out the reason behind this firing. Those involved in this will be arrested soon," said

Further investigation is underway, Ranjan added.

