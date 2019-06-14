Cyclone Vayu 'remains practically stationary,' says IMD

-
ALSO READ
Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies, cyclone 'Vayu' may hit Gujarat coast Thursday: IMD
Cyclone Vayu has changed course to Oman, says Gujarat CM
Cyclonic storm Vayu to cross Gujarat coast on Jun 13: IMD
Cyclone Fani toll across Odisha rises up to 64
Heavy rainfall warning in parts of Gujarat due to cyclonic storm
-
Cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea at 3
"It remains practically stationary in last one hour about 240 km West of Diu (Gujarat) and 130 km nearly South-West of Porbandar (Gujarat)," a statement from IMD said.
Cyclone Vayu which was going to make landfall here on Thursday has changed course and moved towards Oman, according to officials.
Addressing a press conference here, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said, "According to IMD predictions, Cyclone Vayu which was going to hit Gujarat has got diverted to Oman. Still, we have to wait till 8 am tomorrow and take any decision after that. The evacuation camps will remain until tomorrow."
"I am thankful to all those officials, NGOs, religious institutions and people of the state who have worked hard in this threatening time," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU