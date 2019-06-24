Bihar: Fire reported in Sapt Kranti Express near Muzaffarpur doused

A fire was reported in that left for from Muzaffarpur railway station at 11.35 am on Monday.

"After leaving from the originating station, at around 11.50 am smoke started billowing out of the locomotive near Kaparpura station," CPRO, East Central Railway said.

"At 12.15 pm, the fire was doused away by using a fire extinguisher in the locomotive," he added.

The train was sent back at 1 pm to Muzaffarpur and would leave for its destination after attaching a different locomotive.

"The reason of fire is estimated to be a short circuit in the of the locomotive," said the CPRO.

