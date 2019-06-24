Talks must be held with Hurriyat leaders: Farooq Abdullah

Two days after Jammu and said that Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks with the Central government, Conference (NC) on Monday asserted that talks must be held.

"The says Hurriyat has agreed to talks. Then, talks should be held with them," Abdullah told the

Contending that situation in Jammu and is changing, Malik had on June 22 said that separatist leaders were ready for talks with the Centre.

"The ones who turned back from their door, they are now ready for talks. The stone pelting after 'namaz' is almost over. We do not like it when a youngster dies," Malik had said at a function.

"But when a bullet is fired, bullets will be fired in retaliation. That is the reality and this change in stance by them is a welcome sign," Malik had further added.

He had also acknowledged for his statement in which he had expressed concerns over the growing drug crisis in the state.

