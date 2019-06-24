Tamil Nadu: Namaz offered and fast observed for rains

Special namaz is being offered and fasts are being observed by numerous devotees in for rains on Monday.

This comes in the wake of the heatwave causing acute water crisis in the southern state of

While some chose to pray, MK and party workers held a protest against the government over the acute water crisis in Chennai by carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.

"The pots are here, but where is the water. The ruling government should solve the water crisis in the state. It has done nothing to resolve the issue," said.

Meanwhile, from Sriperumbudur, TR Baalu has given a notice in the Lok Sabha today over the water scarcity issue in the state.

is reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level.

The water scarcity has caused many schools and hotels to shut down and leaving many surviving on very little water.

Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

