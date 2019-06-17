Woman who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape arrested

Woman, who had accused Karan of raping and extorting money from her, was arrested by police and presented before the Chief Metropolitan in Andheri on Monday.

The woman had allegedly orchestrated an attack on herself and was trying to frame the The police first arrested her and based on his statement arrested her.

The woman alleged that had raped her on the pretext of marrying her. An FIR was registered against the under Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR also stated that not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if she did not pay the requisite sum.

Oberoi was arrested on May 6 by and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an However, later granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

A case has been registered against the woman under the following IPC Sections, 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation).

