Attack on Army's mobile vehicle patrol using IED, all personnel safe: Indian Army

Terrorists tried to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Arihal area of Pulwama district on Monday.
Some minor injuries to troops have been reported but no loss of life was reported.
"Terrorists attempted to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle-based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area of Arihal in Pulwama this evening. The troops are safe, few minor injuries have been reported," a statement by the Indian Army read.
The Army has cordoned off the area and is conducting search operations.
