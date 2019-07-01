Vijayawada: 5th class student attempts suicide

A fifth class student on Monday morning attempted suicide in BC Welfare hostel in Krishna district. The reason for the extreme step is still unknown.

According to the student's family, he tried to commit suicide by hanging himself to a cot with a cloth and nearby students saw him and called hostel administration.

The hostel staff rushed him to the nearby Siddhartha Medical College for treatment. He is now out of danger.

The student, Praveen Kumar is a resident of Rajuvari Gollagudem village in Agiripalli Mandal, Krishna district. He is studying in 5th standard at a school in Gannavaram and staying at BC Welfare hostel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)