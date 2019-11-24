BJ Watling becomes first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score double ton

BJ Watling became the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score a Test double hundred in the ongoing first Test against England at the Bay Oval here on Sunday.

Watling is batting on 200 unbeaten with Tim Southee 2* before the tea is called, taking Kiwis to a dominating position in the match.

Watling has played 63 Tests in which he has seven-ton and 17 half-centuries. The hosts resumed their innings from 394/6 with Watling and Mitchell Santner at the crease on 119 and 31 runs respectively.

The duo added 183 runs to their 261-run partnership for the seventh wicket on day four.

Meanwhile, Santner also completed his maiden Test hundred. He played a knock of 126 runs before picking up by Sam Curran.

Kiwis were at 590/7 on day four at tea, leading England by 237 runs. England were bowled out by Kiwis on 353 in the first innings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)