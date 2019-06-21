BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP candidate

The (BJD) president and Chief Minister on Friday announced the names of Amar and as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate

Baishnab was an to former late

"Dr Amar Patnaik, and Dr Sasmit Patra, (Minority Affairs) would be the BJD's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections," said press release from BJD.

" also informed, as per discussions with and Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, the BJD would support the candidature of Ashwani Baishnab, who as an to and has also worked in Odisha," read the release.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)