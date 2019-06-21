BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP candidate

-
ALSO READ
Central leaders only come to Odisha in elections: Patnaik
Patnaik urges MPs & MLAs to donate one month salary to party
Considering seriously to contest Assembly poll from western Odisha: Chief Minister Patnaik
BJD releases Naveen Patnaik's exercise video
Naveen stakes claim for government formation in Odisha
-
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.
Baishnab was an IAS officer and private secretary to former late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"Dr Amar Patnaik, Head IT wing and Dr Sasmit Patra, spokesperson and Secretary (Minority Affairs) would be the BJD's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections," said press release from BJD.
"Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also informed, as per discussions with Prime Minister and Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, the BJD would support the candidature of Ashwani Baishnab, who as an IAS officer and private secretary to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has also worked in Odisha," read the release.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU