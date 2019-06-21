Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with 30,000 people in Ranchi

The fifth International Day of was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in and many parts of the world with performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in

From icy heights to on board naval ships, personnel of the armed and paramilitary forces carried out exercises. Thousands of young and old joined the various events to mark the day.

At the Prabaht Tara ground in Ranchi, urged the world to embrace by making it part of daily routine, asserting that the focus must be wellness as well as protection from

He noted that yoga is beyond the distinction of age, colour, caste, creed, rich and poor.

"We should get knowledge about yoga, the way we keep updating our phone. Yoga is discipline, dedication, and it has to be followed throughout your life. Yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga," said.

participated in a yoga event along with in Rewari, while attended a yoga session at Rajpath in Several other Union ministers besides governors and chief ministers also joined functions on the occasion.

Newly elected took part in a function at the along with MPs.

At a gathering here, S Jaishankar performed yoga along with as many as 250 diplomats including over 50 from 56 countries and representatives of seven organisations.

He said yoga events at iconic landmarks across the globe have taken place with the participation of dignitaries, celebrities and people from all walks of life.

The government tweeted, "The benefits of yoga provide both instant gratification and lasting transformation. In the fitness world, both are extremely important. Yoga can change your physical and mental capacity quickly while preparing the mind and body for long-term health."

personnel participated in joint yoga sessions with the troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the eastern border. The sessions took place at Nathu La in Sikkim, Bumla and Wanchai Damai in

In Colombo, Sri Lankan lauded Modi for his efforts to bring the "common heritage" of and the island nation to the international stage. He also shared a video in which he could be seen performing various asanas including vriksasana and bhujangasana.

Meanwhile, at the Prime Minister's vision of "New India" on the yoga day by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad imitating yoga postures performed by the trainers with a sarcastic jibe -- New -- on top of his post.

Battling bone-chilling cold, personnel performed yoga at Siachen glacier, the highest battlefield in the world. Men and women from Indo Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Assam Rifles performed asanas at various locations. While BSF and ITBP troops carried out stretching and bending exercises in high-altitude areas, officers and personnel of the took part in functions on board warships including a submarine.

It was the who, during his first address at the in 2014, had proposed marking of the day on June 21 which was unanimously accepted by member countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)