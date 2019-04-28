BJD files complaint against BJP for using voice calls for campaigning a day before polls

The Biju Dal (BJD) on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, Bhubaneshwar, against the Bharatiya Party for allegedly making use of voice calls for campaigning and violating the of Conduct.

"This is an extremely condemnable action by BJP of sending voice calls for election campaigning despite ban/silence being in force. We demand immediate stoppage of the voice calls being made in violation of the of guidelines," the BJP stated in its letter to the

The Naveen Patnaik-led party also demanded "strict action" against BJP and "the service provider circulating these violative voice calls".

Odisha, where 21 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls for its 6 seats in the fourth phase of elections on April 29.

