JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

S Korea set to hold ASEAN maritime drills

Sister of Easter Sunday bombing mastermind fears 18 relatives dead after attacks
Business Standard

BJD files complaint against BJP for using voice calls for campaigning a day before polls

ANI  |  Politics 

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, Bhubaneshwar, against the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly making use of voice calls for campaigning and violating the Model Code of Conduct.

"This is an extremely condemnable action by BJP of sending voice calls for election campaigning despite ban/silence being in force. We demand immediate stoppage of the voice calls being made in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Election Commission guidelines," the BJP stated in its letter to the CEO.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led party also demanded "strict action" against BJP and "the service provider circulating these violative voice calls".

Odisha, where 21 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls for its 6 seats in the fourth phase of elections on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 16:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU