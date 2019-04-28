Capt Amarinder doesn't want Rahul to campaign in Punjab, claims Haryana Chief Minister

on Sunday said that his counterpart doesn't want to campaign in while leaders and party workers also desist from seeking votes in Rahul Gandhi's name.

"I am telling you a secret. Capt has already said that there is no need to send to Punjab," said Khattar while addressing an election rally here on Sunday.

"In Haryana, leaders request their workers that they should not seek votes in the name of They ask them to seek votes from people in the name of any other things but certainly not in the name of Rahul. Such is his image," said Khattar.

"They say so because they also know that Rahul Gandhi is a subject of mockery for everyone in the country. No other leader was mocked in the manner Rahul Gandhi has been mocked at," said Khattar.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi has also "insulted women" by saying that "women in can give birth to one child in a week."

"I have seen a video in which Rahul Gandhi said that the women in can give birth to one child in a week and 52 children in a year."

"Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of himself for making such a sub-standard statement. He doesn't have a daughter but he has a mother and a sister," said Khattar.

will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections for all its 10 Lok Sabha seats.

