Zoji La reopens for traffic

Highway 1, which connects to Ladakh, was reopened on Sunday after the remaining snow was cleared at the pass.

The Highway was reopened after approximately five months of closure due to heavy snowfall that made the roads dangerous for vehicular traffic.

The opening was done in the presence of K.J.S. Dhillon, of the based 15 Corps of the Army, in the presence of (BRO) officials.

Dhillon congratulated and gave small gifts to the personnel involved in clearing the pass. He also flagged off a convoy of military vehicles carrying essential supplies to after it was formally declared open.

situated at 11,575 feet above the sea level is strategically very important as it lies near the border with

The vehicle flow during the winter months has to be stopped each year due to heavy snowfall. BRO officials are entrusted with the task of clearing it.

