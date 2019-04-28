Smriti Irani helps villagers in fighting fire in Amethi

Smriti on Sunday stopped her convoy to help the locals affected by the fire at Purab Dwara village.

She sent her party workers to carry out rescue operations and she herself started consoling the victims and expressed sympathy them with over the loss caused by the fire.

The also started operating the hand pump to help the villagers in dousing the fire.

Upset over the delay in responding to the situation, she called up the (SDM) and chastised him for not helping the villagers because of being engaged in VIP duty.

After helping the residents at Purab Dwara village, she left to address an election rally at Rahim Ganj Chowk of Amethi.

