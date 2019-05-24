BJD MLAs to meet on May 26, elect Patnaik as leader

JUST IN
IAF's An-32 transport aircraft certified to operate on indigenous bio-jet fuel

ANI  |  Politics 

Newly elected MLAs of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) are likely to meet and elect Naveen Patnaik as the leader of the BJD legislature party on May 26.

On the same day, Patnaik will also meet the elected MPs of the party at his residence.

Biju Janta Dal won 112 assembly seats in the 146-member house in the assembly elections. Its chief Naveen Patnaik is set to be the chief minister of the state for the fifth term in a row.

On the other hand, the BJD won 12 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 21 seats, followed by the BJP which won 8 Lok Sabha seats.

Fri, May 24 2019. 22:20 IST

