BJD MLAs to meet on May 26, elect Patnaik as leader

Newly elected MLAs of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) are likely to meet and elect as the of the legislature party on May 26.

On the same day, Patnaik will also meet the elected MPs of the party at his residence.

Biju Janta Dal won 112 assembly seats in the 146-member house in the assembly elections. Its chief is set to be the for the fifth term in a row.

On the other hand, the won 12 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 21 seats, followed by the BJP which won 8 Lok Sabha seats.

