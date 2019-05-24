It's time for Punjab to kick out Congress: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

and (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who won from Bhatinda Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 21,772 votes on Friday took a swipe at stating that it was time that people in "throw them out".

Badal, while speaking to ANI said: " has been swept away from the whole nation. When the whole nation is throwing out the party, it is time for the people of to realize it too and throw them out"

The two-time won the election against Amrinder Singh Raja of who came up second place in the south seat.

She visited the on Friday to celebrate her victory. "I have come to the adobe of Guru Sahib as he has given me this opportunity for the third time. He gave an appropriate answer to everyone who was making false claims and resorting to ugly campaigning. Truth has won finally," she said.

The Congress party in Punjab, where 13 Lok Sabha seats were at stake, won 8 seats after maintaining its lead against the rival (SAD)-BJP alliance.

The seats where the Congress won are Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, and

In Sangrur, (AAP) won. is won in Bathinda, Ferozepur, while the BJP in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)