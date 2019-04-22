BJD writes to EC, demands 'impartial and immediate action' against Dharmendra Pradhan

(BJD) wrote to the state's on Monday demanding an "impartial and immediate action" to be taken against for 'misbehaving' with government officials on election duty.

In the letter, expressed displeasure over the arrest of a BJD candidate from constituency today for obstructing flying squad officials on election duty.

"It is unfortunate that a is arrested for obstructing flying squad on election duty from discharging their duties, while is allowed to go scot-free and no action is taken against him," she stated in the letter.

She also demanded an immediate and strict action against Pradhan, asserting that "failing which the people of will have grave questions in their hearts about the impartiality and neutrality of the and the "

BJD had, on April 18, made a similar request to the in this regard.

"Yesterday as telecasted by several television channels, it was seen that misbehaved and prevented government officers from checking his helicopter and a sealed suitcase, which was being done as part of normal election duty checking," the letter had stated.

It also demanded that the contents of the sealed suitcase in Pradhan's possession be shown to the public.

The first two phases of voting were held on April 11 and 18. The remaining two phases will be held on April 23 and 29.

Results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)