Delhi court directs CBI to supply statement of witnesses, documents about closure report to Najeeb's mother

A on Monday directed the (CBI) to supply statement of witnesses and documents about the closure report to Fatima Nafees, the mother of missing JNU student

The court of also observed that there cannot be a half-hearted approach and effective opportunity be given to Nafees to file her protest petition.

The next date of hearing in the matter is May 7.

The court's order came while hearing a protest petition filed by Nafees against the CBI's closure report in the case.

The had earlier denied giving these documents to Nafees, who is the petitioner in the case.

Najeeb went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016.

It has been alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to (ABVP) on October 14, 2016, at a JNU hostel.

Although Najeeb's family members have alleged the role of ABVP activists behind his disappearance, the organisation has so far denied any role in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)